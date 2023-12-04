It's About Time You Started Adding Maple Syrup To Your Applesauce

Remember when you were in elementary school and you were regularly treated to cookies, graham crackers, and chocolate milk? But you can't forget the sweetest snack of them all: applesauce. With its sugary flavor and pleasant puréed texture, applesauce always delivered. It remains a go-to treat even for adults. There are lots of ingredients to consider if you're trying to make the absolute best applesauce, but have you tried drizzling some maple syrup in it?

By adding maple syrup into your applesauce, you'll bring this dish to another level with additional notes of vanilla, caramel, and prune flavor, as well as a silky texture that complements the pureed apples. There's no reason to stop there, either. Once you've drizzled some maple syrup into your applesauce, feel free to add in a few more ingredients to level up the sweetness and create even more delicious layers of flavor with extra sauces, spices, and toppings.