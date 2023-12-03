Easily Transform Canned Biscuits Into Delicious Sweet Scones

A trip to your favorite coffee shop or a cozy morning just isn't complete unless you have something small to snack on while sipping a freshly brewed cup of joe. But the treat you choose is an important decision — something too big or heavy like a sandwich might spoil your next meal, while something extra sweet like a cake pop or a cookie might not feel like enough fuel. Next time you're contemplating what treat you truly need, consider whipping up a scone.

You might not have considered the biscuit-like pastry before because scones are usually synonymous with high-class afternoon tea and expensive bakeries — at least, that's the reputation they've earned in the U.S. What's more, the pastries are often regarded as too "hard" or "flavorless" to be enjoyable, neither of which is true. The key to a good scone is baking it properly, and the process doesn't have to be difficult. In fact, you can make delicious scones from a can of biscuit mix. Whether you have a can of Pillsbury homestyle buttermilk biscuits or a generic brand of flaky, layered biscuits in the back of your fridge, it only takes a few steps to transform them into sweet scones: just mix in additions like fruit or chocolate chips and add a glaze.