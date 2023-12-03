Soda Water Is The Extra Ingredient You Need For Perfect Whipped Hummus

Hummus is one of those dishes that can be modified and customized endlessly. Whether you're skipping out on certain ingredients, adding different garnishes, or switching out the chickpeas for another protein entirely, there's definitely a lot of artistic license to be taken when crafting different versions of this dip. It's not even that surprising to come across unexpected ingredients such as baking soda in some recipes. Another addition that can improve any hummus recipe is soda water.

You might wonder what a nearly-flavorless ingredient typically used in cocktails and sodas could possibly do for a chickpea-based dip. After all, a punchy garnish or seasoning seems a lot more effective for boosting your hummus. It may not be strongly-flavored, but soda water shouldn't be underestimated. Rather than imparting a vibrant flavor, seltzer mostly improves the texture of humus, adding an extra level of creaminess. The chickpeas in hummus already need to be blended with water or another liquid, and replacing some or all of it with seltzer makes it super easy to incorporate into your recipe.