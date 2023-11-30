The Reason Chicago Hot Dogs Are All-Beef

If you're unfamiliar with the phenomenon that is the Chicago hot dog, you should know that this food item is in a class by itself. These aren't merely hot dogs you eat in Chicago. No, no. A Chicago-style hot dog consists not only of sausage-shaped meat in a bun but also one that's "dragged through the garden" to include an entire meal of toppings. And while a Chicago-style dog's toppings are subject to the consumer's preferences (except ketchup — hot dog purists don't do ketchup), one element is not: Chicago-style hot dogs are traditionally made with beef. The reason for this is that the guys who basically invented the form were not only Viennese sausage makers but also observant Jews, and kosher dietary laws forbid the consumption of pork. These days, there are entire restaurants that are kosher.

This doesn't mean that every beef hot dog is kosher — it's more complicated than that. But let's leave that aside for a moment and instead take a trip back in time to 1893, and a little sausage stand set up at the World's Columbian Exposition (now more commonly known as the World's Fair) in Chicago's enormous Jackson Park. The stand's operators, Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichel, had recently emigrated from Vienna. The two ended up making enough money that they were able to open their Vienna Sausage Co. storefront the following year. We know their sausages were exclusively made from beef; let's talk about why they were kosher.