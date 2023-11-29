Cajun Butter Takes Your Steaks To New Heights Of Flavor

Once your steak is cooked to perfection, it's time to glaze it with melted Cajun butter to create a flavor that is rich in spice and texture. This sauce does something truly remarkable; the meat glistens on the outside, providing a beautiful aesthetic, and when you take a bite, the Cajun spices fill your palate in ways you've never experienced. Along with the usual blend of spices — paprika, garlic and onion powder, oregano, thyme, salt, pepper, and cayenne — you'll want to add brown sugar to the mix for optimal flavor and caramelization.

Don't feel restricted to using your Cajun butter as an afterthought to garnish your steak — you can also use it to marinate the meat. The flavor from the Cajun butter absorbs into the steak for a delicious taste in every bite. The butter caramelizes the outside as it grills, adding a dark brown crust that provides a crispy texture. The fats in the meat will also carry the many flavors from the marinade. While this sauce is simple to make at home, you can also save yourself a little time in the kitchen by always having a bottle on hand. You can get Cajun seasoning from most local supermarkets and simply mix it with softened butter.