Muoi Ot Xanh: The Vietnamese Sauce Featuring Sweetened Condensed Milk

If you're seeking a new sauce to elevate your grilled shrimp, muoi ot xanh may be the answer to your search. The Vietnamese condiment is most often paired with seafood, and is perfect with dishes like grilled shrimp since the unique taste enhances the mild and salty flavor of fish and crustaceans alike. The sauce is quite spicy, thanks to the addition of Thai chili peppers. That spiciness is balanced by the tangy acidity of lime juice and makrut lime leaves.

Although the spicy tartness of the sauce may seem daunting at first glance, the intensity is subdued by the addition of sweetened condensed milk. The dairy product adds an unusual creamy richness that tempers the stronger flavors. A little bit of sugar is often added to contrast the sour-and-salty elements and some salt can also be added to taste.

Muoi ot xanh is fairly easy to make, thanks to its short and simple ingredients list. You'll just need to add all of the ingredients to a blender or food processor, and process it all together until smooth.