The Creamy Canned Soup That Takes Scalloped Potatoes To Another Level
Potatoes are a staple at almost any meal; they can be the star of the show or the perfect side dish. And while plenty of different types exist, almost any potato recipe involves some sort of creamy addition, whether it's butter, milk, or even ... cream of mushroom soup?
If you are a fan of scalloped potatoes, which are thinly sliced potatoes mixed with a variety of creamy ingredients, then you need to try adding mushroom soup to your next recipe. Typically, scalloped potatoes get their silky texture from a mixture of flour and butter (which is known as a roux), plus milk. But by adding cream of mushroom soup, you can limit the number of ingredients while still making sure the potatoes are loaded with flavor. You might still want to add some butter for richness, but this canned soup hack does most of the work for you.
Incorporate cream of mushroom soup into your scalloped potatoes
Scalloped potatoes are similar to a casserole; after the potatoes are sliced, they're layered in an oven-safe dish and baked until they're soft and delicious. Most of the flavor comes from the added ingredients; besides the roux, ingredients like onions, chicken broth, and cheese are used to create greater flavor. But cream of mushroom soup adds a salty, earthy dimension that complements the potatoes well. You can also enhance that mushroom note by adding grilled mushrooms in addition to onions.
Scalloped potatoes are easy to reheat, so you can make this dish in advance, too. Bake it as normal, then let the dish cool on the counter for 30-60 minutes. Refrigerate the potatoes, then reheat them by baking them at 350 for at least 20 minutes. To prevent the top of the dish from getting too crispy, cover it with foil while it bakes.
Tips for making the best scalloped potatoes
Quick tricks like adding creamy soup will make for easy, flavorful potatoes without the hassle. But other elements matter, too, such as the type of potatoes you use. Typically, Russet potatoes are used because they're starchy enough to thicken the sauce but won't release a ton of moisture. Yukon Gold potatoes are also a good option.
Cheese is often added to scalloped potatoes, so depending on how your sauce is made, the type of cheese you use should pair well. If you're using cream of mushroom soup, try shredding some Gruyère; the nutty, subtle flavor works nicely with mushrooms.
Finally, the most important element of the perfect scalloped potato dish is making sure the potatoes are cooked evenly. If each potato slice is a different thickness, some will be more done than others. Make each potato slice about a quarter-inch thick (you can go a little thinner if you prefer, but keep it greater than an eighth of an inch) to ensure they bake evenly.