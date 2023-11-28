The Creamy Canned Soup That Takes Scalloped Potatoes To Another Level

Potatoes are a staple at almost any meal; they can be the star of the show or the perfect side dish. And while plenty of different types exist, almost any potato recipe involves some sort of creamy addition, whether it's butter, milk, or even ... cream of mushroom soup?

If you are a fan of scalloped potatoes, which are thinly sliced potatoes mixed with a variety of creamy ingredients, then you need to try adding mushroom soup to your next recipe. Typically, scalloped potatoes get their silky texture from a mixture of flour and butter (which is known as a roux), plus milk. But by adding cream of mushroom soup, you can limit the number of ingredients while still making sure the potatoes are loaded with flavor. You might still want to add some butter for richness, but this canned soup hack does most of the work for you.