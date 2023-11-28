The Cut Of Ahi Tuna To Look Out For When Making Your Own Poke Bowls

A fresh and wholesome meal, poke bowls often consist of uncooked fish along with a selection of vegetables and a bit of sauce. Ahi tuna (aka yellowfin) is a common ingredient found in this dish, and selecting the perfect cut of tuna is key to a successful outcome. Accordingly, the center loin of yellowfin is an ideal accompaniment for poke bowls thanks to its impressive gastronomical qualities.

This portion of fish is missing many of the fibrous tissues found in other parts, which makes for a more pleasant experience overall. Similarly, there will be less skin to contend with on the center loin, thereby making the process of trimming the tuna less labor-intensive. While you can use other types of fish, such as fluke or salmon, ahi tuna is praised for its firm yet toothsome texture and its subtle flavoring. When using the center loin in poke bowl preparations, the inherent flavors of the fish will shine through, provided you make a quality selection.