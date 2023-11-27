The Star Ingredient For Your Next Batch Of Guacamole? A Splash Of Orange Citrus

Discussions about the ingredients that belong in guacamole can get slightly spicy (pun intended). It's pretty unanimous that avocados are the base ingredient — in fact, the word guacamole is derived from the Aztec āhuacamōlli, or avocado sauce. Some add onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of fresh lime. Others argue about the use of tomatoes and sour cream. And here's one more controversial suggestion to consider: fresh orange juice.

When you think about it, though, adding orange juice to guacamole really isn't that radical. Lime (or in a pinch, lemon) juice is already a common addition as it adds a bright, acidic flavor to the creamy, fatty avocado base. And orange juice can do the same thing — it's just sweeter and mellower.

While the first English language guacamole recipe stuck to lime juice, it's been well over 300 years since that was written — you're allowed to move on. So, do add orange juice if you want, following these tips.