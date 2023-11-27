The Star Ingredient For Your Next Batch Of Guacamole? A Splash Of Orange Citrus
Discussions about the ingredients that belong in guacamole can get slightly spicy (pun intended). It's pretty unanimous that avocados are the base ingredient — in fact, the word guacamole is derived from the Aztec āhuacamōlli, or avocado sauce. Some add onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of fresh lime. Others argue about the use of tomatoes and sour cream. And here's one more controversial suggestion to consider: fresh orange juice.
When you think about it, though, adding orange juice to guacamole really isn't that radical. Lime (or in a pinch, lemon) juice is already a common addition as it adds a bright, acidic flavor to the creamy, fatty avocado base. And orange juice can do the same thing — it's just sweeter and mellower.
While the first English language guacamole recipe stuck to lime juice, it's been well over 300 years since that was written — you're allowed to move on. So, do add orange juice if you want, following these tips.
The dos and don'ts of making guacamole with orange juice
Making guacamole is pretty easy, and adding orange juice doesn't change that. Follow the same steps, and when it's time to squeeze in the lime juice, squeeze in some orange juice, too.
There are a few dos and don'ts you should keep in mind, however. Do combine the orange with another citrus fruit, like lemon or lime. Two parts lime to one part orange is a good starting point. Don't use orange juice from a carton — the fresh-squeezed stuff is worth the effort. Do zest your orange as well as juicing it. There's plenty of bright, zippy flavor in the peel that would go to waste otherwise.
Don't add dairy willy-nilly since acid and milk don't mix. A small dollop of yogurt or sour cream along with your orange juice will probably be okay, but watch out for a chalky, unpleasant texture. And, finally, do add more extras besides orange juice. Our recipe for Guacamole Yucatán adds shrimp as well as oranges. It's like a guacamole-ceviche hybrid — yum!
More offbeat guacamole add-ins
It's easy enough to make classic fresh guacamole with nothing but avocados, cilantro, jalapeños, onions, lime, and salt. So, why mess with perfection? Well, sometimes, heresy tastes delicious.
In one example, the New York Times offended thousands when it published a guacamole recipe that included green peas. The Texas Republican Party tweeted that the Times had "declared war" on its state. But plenty of commenters said they loved it.
Peas aren't the only ingredient some people would happily throw into their guacamole — and others would rather throw in the trash. Some people love cilantro and some people hate it thanks to a quirk of our genetic code. In other words, you're either born wanting cilantro in your guac or born wanting to skip it. Adding the creamy tang of sour cream to the mix is another way to start a food fight: Most people think sour cream and guacamole don't belong together — unless they're both going on a burrito.
The takeaway? Add whatever works for you. It's your guacamole.