It's Time To Give Your Christmas Fruitcake An Upside-Down Twist
It wouldn't be the holidays without fruitcake. However, this popular dessert seems to have just as many haters as supporters, and it may need a relaunch for your dinner guests. Why not try an upside-down fruit cake instead? Far from just turning that normal fruitcake upside down, making this dessert melds the festive fruitiness of fruitcakes with the moistness and tenderness of an upside-down pineapple cake. You're getting the best of both worlds on display.
In particular, an upside-down fruitcake addresses one of the central criticisms of fruitcakes in general — their tough exterior. No one wants to break a tough when they're eating a dessert. Likewise, there's something about an average fruitcake's texture that just feels funky to some. In contrast, an upside-down fruitcake should be light and fluffy in comparison. This is due to the separation of cake and fruit. Rather than have all of the fruit spread throughout, you'll get a nice top layer of fruit that should blend well with the cake itself. Likewise, since the fruit is cooking on the bottom, the heat will give it a nice caramelization and unlock its natural sugars.
Common ingredients of an upside-down fruit cake
While you may be borrowing a cooking tip from a pineapple upside-down cake recipe, your cake batter will be more interesting than just a plain vanilla cake. In fact, you'll still include many of the traditional hallmarks of a classic fruitcake in the mix. This includes spices like nutmeg and cinnamon as well as brandy or bourbon for additional flavor. This will prove to be a spicier, more flavorful cake that's hopefully less dense than your standard fruitcake.
When it comes to fruit, you're free to get creative. However, an upside-down fruitcake includes many of the standard ingredients from a regular fruitcake. These include dried or candied cherries and apricots as well as nuts like pecans. One common complaint that many have is that their fruit ends up too dry after baking. For that reason, you will want to make sure that you are getting quality dried fruit. Otherwise, your fruitcake may end up suffering as a result. Likewise, before cooking your fruitcake, you will want to give your fruit time to soak. This will help rehydrate them before baking, preventing them from drying out in the oven. Soak them in some juice or brandy for added flavor.
Tips for bringing the cake together
When it comes to making an upside-down fruitcake, getting the right texture is important. Don't overcorrect too much for fear of making your cake overly dry. Otherwise, you might end up with a soggy mess for a cake instead. If you want to make sure that your cake is properly done, then consider poking it with a toothpick. If it comes out clean, then it's a sign that your cake is firm enough. Likewise, look for tell-tale signs that your cake is almost done such as the edges being a golden brown.
When it comes time to remove the cake, take a knife to the sides of the pan to free the cake. You'll want to let it sit for a few minutes after cooking to cool, but don't let it sit for too long. Otherwise, your fruit may end up sticking to the bottom of the pan, and you wouldn't want that. Even if you're making an upside-down fruitcake, the step you shouldn't consider skipping is adding syrup. It will add an extra flavor component and also pair well with your freshly caramelized fruit. Likewise, you can serve fresh with whipped cream or set it aside to let it season.