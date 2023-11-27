It's Time To Give Your Christmas Fruitcake An Upside-Down Twist

It wouldn't be the holidays without fruitcake. However, this popular dessert seems to have just as many haters as supporters, and it may need a relaunch for your dinner guests. Why not try an upside-down fruit cake instead? Far from just turning that normal fruitcake upside down, making this dessert melds the festive fruitiness of fruitcakes with the moistness and tenderness of an upside-down pineapple cake. You're getting the best of both worlds on display.

In particular, an upside-down fruitcake addresses one of the central criticisms of fruitcakes in general — their tough exterior. No one wants to break a tough when they're eating a dessert. Likewise, there's something about an average fruitcake's texture that just feels funky to some. In contrast, an upside-down fruitcake should be light and fluffy in comparison. This is due to the separation of cake and fruit. Rather than have all of the fruit spread throughout, you'll get a nice top layer of fruit that should blend well with the cake itself. Likewise, since the fruit is cooking on the bottom, the heat will give it a nice caramelization and unlock its natural sugars.