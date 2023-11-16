The Syrup Step You Can't Miss When Making Fruitcake

One of the most controversial dishes of the holiday season is the fruitcake. The dessert — made from dried fruits, nuts, and a little bit of alcohol baked into a bready base — takes on a semi-sweet flavor. Despite its poor reputation, there are plenty of ways to enhance the flavor of this treat. Adding spices, changing up the fruits and nuts, or even adjusting the batter of the cake to make it a little sweeter can all improve the dessert.

Once the fruitcake is baked, there's one extra step that could make it taste even better. Simply make a syrup using sugar, water, and a flavorful beverage like alcohol or juice, then brush it over the cake once it's out of the oven. Allowing the cake to rest after it's been soaked in the syrup will ensure that the syrup imparts its flavors and moistens the cake.

Depending on what beverage you use to make the syrup, it could even add in a little extra flavor to the dessert, making this prep step one you should never skip for the best results.