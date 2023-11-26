The Big Misstep You Want To Avoid When Eating Pho

When you're eating pho and your chopsticks are not in use, simply lay them on the table on a napkin. If you have a clean plate available, feel free to place the chopsticks on the plate to keep them clean. Because pho is typically served with a spoon and a pair of chopsticks, it's important to hold both correctly and use them properly to ensure you won't look silly next time you're enjoying a bowl. For most people, that means you'll hold the chopsticks in your right hand and the spoon in your left. The chopsticks are used for raising solid food like noodles and meat to your mouth. The spoon is used exclusively for sipping broth.

And before using wood chopsticks, you may want to rub them together to remove any splinters. However, it's a little graceless to do this obviously. So, if you must, try to make this move less obvious.

While eating pho, spoon broth from the side of the bowl instead of the center. While you're at it, try not to take the bowl off the table. However, when finishing the last bits feel free to throw back every last bit of the tasty broth, just as you would with milk in a bowl of cereal. Keeping the bowl on the table during the bulk of the meal will help the pho stay hot. However, good pho isn't something to waste, so feel free to drink to the last drop.