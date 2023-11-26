The Simple, No-Cook Sauce You Need To Try For Your Next Flan

Using muscovado sugar for a time-saving flan sauce makes sense. Where traditional flan usually calls for a caramel that starts with white sugar, the muscovado replaces the dark, honeyed, sticky notes you typically get from caramelizing that sugar — without having to carmelize anything.

But muscovado isn't the only sugar you could use; a dark but softer brown sugar, or even a lighter one, will create a slightly different sauce with the same time-saving benefits. Then there's panela, or piloncillo, the unrefined cane sugar with a beautiful complexity, which is popular in countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina; a perfect match for flan.

Using uncooked sugar and salt as a base also offers the opportunity to infuse flavors into the sauce. Typically, when making a dry caramel, as you would for flan, it's made with no aromatics, and when flavoring caramel, herbs and spices are most commonly infused into the cream used in a dairy caramel. Here, there's no risk of them burning, so mixing in some orange or lemon zest, hard herbs like thyme or rosemary, or even very finely ground allspice, cinnamon, or ginger would give the sauce even more flavor.