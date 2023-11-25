The Cookie Cutter Hack For Festive Holiday Fudge

For some reason, the holiday season makes people not only want to eat delicious, sweet things but eat them in the shape of other, non-edible things. Can you eat a real house? Heck, no! But a gingerbread house can be quite toothsome. Are you gonna take a big bite out of your Christmas tree? Not likely, but a sugar cookie in the shape and color of one is visually appealing as well as tasty. Well, add one more baked good to this list of edible-representations-of-the-inedible: mitten-shaped fudge pieces!

Wool mittens might make for a lousy snack, but a mitten- (or Christmas tree, or ornament) shaped piece of fudge, still encased in its metal cookie cutter and decorated with icing or little candy buttons will brighten anyone's season. Yes, you read that right: These treats need to be baked in their cookie cutters, rather than being shaped once out of the oven. Is this doable? Absolutely, once you're aware of a few caveats.