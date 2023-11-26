We Tried Four Of Cedar's Hommuses And Enjoyed The Simple, Authentic Flavors

Cedar's Mediterranean Foods prides itself on three tenets: A simple recipe, pure ingredients, and honest preparation. Its story began on the Mediterranean seacoast where hommus is spelled with an "O." This is where founder Abe Hanna perfected the recipe for his signature dip. He soon relocated to New England, where Cedar's was established.

While the company has since expanded its repertoire to include a myriad of other dips and Mediterranean gourmet items, its heart still lies with its original baby — hommus. Each batch of Cedar's hommus starts with organic, verified non-GMO, and certified gluten-free ingredients. The chickpeas are soaked and puréed to creamy perfection, combined with generous amounts of tahini paste and authentic Mediterranean spices.

I had the opportunity to sample four of Cedar's organic hommus varieties: Original, Mediterranean, Hot Honey, and Roasted Pepper. As a chef, vegetarian, and self-proclaimed hommus snob who makes and regularly consumes the dip, I evaluated each flavor with a critical eye for aroma, texture, and taste. Read on for the full scoop on what these hommus varieties taste like and where you can find them.

