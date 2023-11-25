Does Oil Actually Help Extend The Shelf Life Of Eggs?

Everyone from doomsday preppers to Antarctic scientists have used oil to keep eggs fresher for longer — but does it actually work? The short answer is yes. A 2011 Journal of Food Science study found that eggs coated in oil were fresher than uncoated eggs after five weeks.

Why would oil keep eggs fresh? It all comes down to porosity. Eggs naturally come with a protective coating called a bloom that keeps moisture in and bacteria out. But the bloom isn't perfect. It degrades over time. It may not cover the whole surface of every egg. And in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires farmers to wash USDA-graded eggs before they go to market — so there may be no bloom left at all.

Oil can recreate that natural barrier — so much so that some companies actually coat their eggs before they end up at your local grocery store. You can also further boost the shelf life of your eggs by dipping them in oil at home. Here's how.