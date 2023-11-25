Does Oil Actually Help Extend The Shelf Life Of Eggs?
Everyone from doomsday preppers to Antarctic scientists have used oil to keep eggs fresher for longer — but does it actually work? The short answer is yes. A 2011 Journal of Food Science study found that eggs coated in oil were fresher than uncoated eggs after five weeks.
Why would oil keep eggs fresh? It all comes down to porosity. Eggs naturally come with a protective coating called a bloom that keeps moisture in and bacteria out. But the bloom isn't perfect. It degrades over time. It may not cover the whole surface of every egg. And in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires farmers to wash USDA-graded eggs before they go to market — so there may be no bloom left at all.
Oil can recreate that natural barrier — so much so that some companies actually coat their eggs before they end up at your local grocery store. You can also further boost the shelf life of your eggs by dipping them in oil at home. Here's how.
Tips for using oil to preserve eggs
Before you buy a big jug of oil to coat your eggs, consider whether you actually want to. According to the USDA, plain old uncoated eggs already last for three to five weeks in the refrigerator. If you want to stock your bunker, store-bought dehydrated eggs last for five to 10 years (via "Role of Materials Science in Bioengineering"). But if a slightly fresher egg at the one- to two-month mark is exactly what you need, oiling could be the preservation method for you.
Start with clean, fresh eggs. A carton from the grocery store will do just fine — just make sure to check the pack date for maximum freshness. Then, get some oil. Historically, people have used everything from Vaseline to lard. The 2011 Journal of Food Science study found that there were no significant differences between eggs preserved in mineral oil, canola oil, corn oil, grape seed oil, olive oil, soybean oil, or sunflower oil — use whatever's cheap and on hand. Once you've got your supplies ready, oiling the eggs is pretty simple. Just use gloves or a cloth to coat them all over.
More ways to preserve eggs
If you need your eggs to last longer than three weeks but don't want to oil them, you have other options. According to the FDA, eggs also last for up to one year in the freezer — no cooking required. Just crack them, beat them, and freeze them in convenient portions. If you're in the market for something more long-term, powdered eggs last for up to a decade. But think twice before you break out the dehydrator. An FDA spokesperson told Today that they were "not aware of any validated process that consumers can use to safely dehydrate or freeze-dry eggs at home." To be on the safe (and lazy) side, you can always buy your eggs pre-preserved.
Finally, have you considered ... using them? You can freeze a whole, frosted cake for up to three months. Think about it: You could get rid of your egg glut and stockpile dessert at the same time. If you don't have a sweet tooth, you could whip up some dill-pickled eggs instead. They last for up to three months too.