Easily Cut Cold Butter With A Kitchen Gadget Trick

If you've ever baked a batch of scones or muffins — or rolled out a homemade pie crust — you know the dilemma of working with cold butter. From a baking science perspective, you need the butter to be very cold so that it coats the grains of flour and retains some of its shape as you make the dough. On the other hand, have you ever tried to squish and squeeze cold butter? Very frustrating. If you find yourself wrestling with cold butter a lot, there's an easier way to deal with it as long as you have a particular kitchen gadget: an egg slicer.

Egg slicers are small hand-held devices that are equipped with wires and a slotted dish-shaped bowl, used for cutting hard-boiled eggs into slices for sandwiches and crackers. Coincidentally, their thin wires are also perfect for slicing cold butter without getting your hands greasy or the butter sticking to a knife blade. All you have to do is slice chunks of butter that fit into the egg slicer to start cutting. It's the perfect tool for making buttery baked goods, and it's just as useful for cutting slices of butter for serving with foods like corn on the cob. The best part? No fingerprints.