Why You Should Be Careful When Using Cream Cheese To Thicken Potato Soup

Cream cheese can be a delicious and tangy thickener for mashed potatoes so it stands to reason that it can also be used to add body to your favorite silky potato soup recipes — right? The answer is yes. It only works well if you do it carefully, though. Before you dump a block of cream cheese into your soup pot, there is an important step to follow first to ensure your finished product doesn't end up a clumpy, lumpy mess.

To reach full homogenization between your soup and the cream cheese thickener, you need to blend everything properly. This means putting the soup into a proper blender or using an immersion blender to blitz everything together. Without this essential step, the cream cheese may not fully combine into the soup. That will leave you with little bits of undissolved cream cheese floating around in your broth. The same is true if you're adding a scoop of sour cream to the dish as well. Blend it properly and thoroughly for the best, most velvety results.