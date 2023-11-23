Why You Should Be Careful When Using Cream Cheese To Thicken Potato Soup
Cream cheese can be a delicious and tangy thickener for mashed potatoes so it stands to reason that it can also be used to add body to your favorite silky potato soup recipes — right? The answer is yes. It only works well if you do it carefully, though. Before you dump a block of cream cheese into your soup pot, there is an important step to follow first to ensure your finished product doesn't end up a clumpy, lumpy mess.
To reach full homogenization between your soup and the cream cheese thickener, you need to blend everything properly. This means putting the soup into a proper blender or using an immersion blender to blitz everything together. Without this essential step, the cream cheese may not fully combine into the soup. That will leave you with little bits of undissolved cream cheese floating around in your broth. The same is true if you're adding a scoop of sour cream to the dish as well. Blend it properly and thoroughly for the best, most velvety results.
Why won't cream cheese combine?
Getting a solid like cheese to combine with a liquid like soup broth can be a struggle. Cheese is a particularly tricky addition to soups because if the temperature of the soup is too hot or too cold, the cheese won't melt properly and will start to clump. Temperatures over 150 degrees Fahrenheit will cause the cheese to release liquid too fast as a result of broken protein bonds. As a result, the dairy will seize up. On the flip side, if the soup isn't hot enough, the cheese won't melt fully. It's essential to emulsify the cream cheese to achieve a completely smooth soup.
When it comes to potato soup, the emulsification process is slightly easier. Potato protein works as an emulsifying agent that helps suspend fats and liquids together. However, it's also true that the smaller the droplets of the two substances that need to be combined, the easier they can form a cohesive result. The blender breaks down the cream cheese into small particles for a smoother texture.
What does cream cheese add to potato soup?
Much like with cream cheese-enhanced mashed potatoes, cream cheese is a welcome addition to potato soup. It adds both decadent flavor and a smooth texture. The creamy mouthfeel of melted cream cheese, when thoroughly and properly incorporated, adds richness to soup beyond compare. It's especially appropriate in potato soups as it adds some fat and body to accentuate the starchiness of the spuds.
Cream cheese also adds that all-important tang, imparting brightness and a touch of salty-sweetness that provides a depth of flavor to your simmering soup. Cream cheese is an excellent addition to soups that you want to be exceedingly thick (thicker than what a glug of heavy cream or half-and-half will get you). Just be careful to add it in the proper way with a good whirl in the blender. Be mindful of the clumps and you'll have a bowl of one of the richest, most delicious soups you'll ever enjoy.