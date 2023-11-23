Potato Gratin Roses Are Sure To Be The Star Of Your Next Dinner Party

There's a spectrum of culinary expression that begins with cooking and ends with presentation. Along it lies everything from a humble bowl of oatmeal — even when dressed up with tasty toppings – to the fiery flash of bananas foster. (Upscale restaurants, of course, take it even further, sometimes prioritizing aesthetics over appetizing food.) "Animals feed themselves; men eat," French gourmand Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin once declared, "But only wise men know that art of eating." It's one thing to make a luscious, creamy potato gratin at home in a baking dish, but it's quite another to present little, lightly-browned gratin roses to your dinner guests — or just someone special.

Potato gratin roses differ slightly from the French classic potatoes au gratin in that they ditch the traditional heavy cream and Gruyère cheese because the added weight, while making the dish voluptuous, puts the thinly sliced potatoes flat on their back. The rosette shape of this dish requires its potato petals to remain upright. But don't worry — there's still cheese in this gratin: It comes in the form of grated parmesan. The result has delectably crisp brown edges and a tantalizing, romantic shape.