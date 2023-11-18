Yum Crumbs From Shark Tank: A Few Things You Didn't Know

After a brief recess, Shark Tank is back this week with a delicious contender. Yum Crumbs will appear before the Sharks, seeking sponsorship to expand its burgeoning brand of sweet and crunchy toppings. The company's website describes the product as a "cookie meets sprinkles topping," which sounds like a recipe for success right out of the box.

Yum Crumbs is designed to go on all sorts of desserts and sweet treats, including doughnuts, pancakes, cheesecakes, and much more. There are currently 32 different flavors available on the website, with everything from birthday cake to apple pie, chocolate peanut butter to cinnamon roll, and strawberry lemonade to orange dream. There are also seasonal flavors such as Santa Clause and candy cane, as well as gluten-free options in strawberry shortcake, chocolate eclair, and more. Even a sampler pack is available that includes 20 different tastes to try. To top it off, the dessert topping maker has also branched into offering an ice cream sandwich kit, a reusable branded tumbler, and flavored sour powder meant for rimming cups and coating goodies.

With such an impressive line of products, Yum Crumbs seemingly has a fighting chance on Shark Tank. There's a good chance that at least one of the Sharks will bite. Maybe they'll even get a little bidding frenzy going.