Buena Papa From Shark Tank: 5 Things You Didn't Know

While the Spanish phrase might alert guests to something good in their future, Buena Papa is not your father's side dish. Translated from Spanish to mean "good potato," this gourmet french fry restaurant pitched its franchising concept on "Shark Tank" Season 15, Episode 5. Whether the sharks took a bite of these papas remains to be seen, but the rapidly expanding restaurant concept seems to be a hot potato with a large, hungry audience.

Founded in 2021 by husband-and-wife partners James and Johanna Windon, this restaurant concept sprouted after COVID-19 forced the pair to shut down their cleaning business. The Raleigh-based business quickly found a loyal fan following. Today, the company has multiple locations in North Carolina.

Buena Papa's menu transforms hand-cut french fries from being a side dish into a full-fledged meal. While the company started with Latin-inspired dishes, its menu expanded to include other genres, including Italian, Greek, and U.S. All the plates have robust flavors and appear to be a hearty bite. Currently, there are eight dishes and multiple sauces on the menu. In addition, guests can customize their own creations. The Sharks' reviews will be revealed on ABC when the episode airs on Friday, October 20, 2023.