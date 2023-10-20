Buena Papa From Shark Tank: 5 Things You Didn't Know
While the Spanish phrase might alert guests to something good in their future, Buena Papa is not your father's side dish. Translated from Spanish to mean "good potato," this gourmet french fry restaurant pitched its franchising concept on "Shark Tank" Season 15, Episode 5. Whether the sharks took a bite of these papas remains to be seen, but the rapidly expanding restaurant concept seems to be a hot potato with a large, hungry audience.
Founded in 2021 by husband-and-wife partners James and Johanna Windon, this restaurant concept sprouted after COVID-19 forced the pair to shut down their cleaning business. The Raleigh-based business quickly found a loyal fan following. Today, the company has multiple locations in North Carolina.
Buena Papa's menu transforms hand-cut french fries from being a side dish into a full-fledged meal. While the company started with Latin-inspired dishes, its menu expanded to include other genres, including Italian, Greek, and U.S. All the plates have robust flavors and appear to be a hearty bite. Currently, there are eight dishes and multiple sauces on the menu. In addition, guests can customize their own creations. The Sharks' reviews will be revealed on ABC when the episode airs on Friday, October 20, 2023.
What dish inspired the Buena Papa concept?
Finding a niche within the crowded restaurant industry is not an easy task. While James and Johanna Windon have business experience, the Buena Papa concept started in their kitchen. The old phrase about necessity being the mother of invention might have flavored a dish that sparked a food empire.
When founder Johanna wanted to make the Colombian dish, Bandeja Paisa, for her family but lacked rice in the pantry, she swapped another carbohydrate as the base. For those unfamiliar, Bandeja Paisa is often referred to as Colombia's national dish. Various types of meat are combined with rice, avocado, and a sauce. It is indeed a hearty, flavorful offering.
After finding that the base ingredient swap of potatoes for rice worked, Johanna experimented with other toppings. Over a short period, the Buena Papa concept of gourmet french fries turned into a meal came to life.
While the flavor brings people to the table, the reality is that Johanna's ingenuity and connection to her Colombian heritage are the foundations for this concept. Seeing how to adapt a cultural food to a broader audience sets the gourmet french fry restaurant apart from other offerings. Whether or not the idea will be on every corner like some other fast-food fries remains to be seen. These dishes are the center of the table and will not be dismissed as just another side dish.
What is Buena Papa's mission?
While the potato might be a humble ingredient, it is a food that crosses cultures. At Buena Papa, the company introduces flavor and culture through a plate of french fries. From sparking an interest in a new ingredient to opening a conversation on culture, food is that unifying factor.
Since the brand looks to celebrate cultures, it chooses to have its menu in both English and Spanish. In addition, it finds ways to explain the dish as it reflects a particular culture. For example, the first three original dishes are listed on the brand's website with a thoughtful explanation of the dish, its importance to the particular culture, and what makes the Buena Papa version unique.
When picking the name Buena Papa, James Windon had a moment where the idea just clicked. As he mentioned in an interview with Pati Jinich, he and his wife, Johanna, discussed how the phrase "buena papa" is a colloquialism in Colombia that is more than just the literal translation; it's a saying for something — or someone — that's inherently good. When that idea resonated with James, the name came to life because the Buena Papa idea is more than just a fantastic plate of food. It is a flavorful experience that brings people together around the table.
Buena Papa is the the official loaded fry of The Carolina Hurricanes
After earning a massive following at its first location at the Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh, Buena Papa expanded to other locations, including a spot at PNC Arena, home of NHL team Carolina Hurricanes and NCAA men's basketball's North Carolina State. The business filled a gap in the arena's offerings. A gourmet, loaded fry is a tasty choice for sports fans, and it earned the restaurant concept the title of The Official Loaded Fry of The Carolina Hurricanes.
Given the venue's footprint and need for quick service, there is a limited menu. Included in the four options are the Americano and a carne asada. Since the brand had a loyal following, many fans were excited to get those gourmet fries at the arena.
According to the brand's Instagram account, Carolina Hurricane fans are invited to create a "dream fry basket." The winning dish will be featured on the menu during a Hurricanes game. The submitted idea can include up to two proteins, three seasonings, and three toppings. Although there is no section to submit a name for this creation, there are other options in addition to the classic ingredients on the brand's menu.
Does Buena Papa only serve gourmet fries?
While the brand is built on a gourmet fries concept, Buena Papa has other menu items that play into its appreciation of Latin culture, including a Churros N Cream dessert option. In addition, it offers a dessert sweet potato fries option. Topped with house-made pumpkin spiced marshmallow fluff, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and served with pumpkin whip dip, it shows the versatility of fries.
Buena Papa offers natural juices since a hearty meal often requires a beverage. The company focuses on two primary offerings: Mango and passionfruit. The Morgan Street Food Hall location currently has three flavors, mango, passionfruit, and watermelon, on the menu. It appears that the flavors can be mixed and matched to a customer's liking, which is another example of how the restaurant brand is looking to get people involved with the food conversation.
Even though Buena Papa offers a niche fare, it does have room to expand the concept. Whether it is more signature dishes, more natural juices, or dessert fries, the brand can balance expansion without becoming overextended. As long as it stays true to its gourmet fry concept that celebrates Latin cultures, it has an audience that will continue to support it.
Is Buena Papa franchising?
Recent announcements show that the Buena Papa brand is expanding in and beyond North Carolina. According to two recent announcements, in addition to the gourmet fry company's locations in the Raleigh-Durham area, it also recently opened a new location in Miami, Florida. The new location added signature menu items that reflect the region and its culture. Those items are El Cubano, El Japones, and El Miami. This newest venture for Buena Papa has limited days and hours, but it is targeted to be a food option for the Wynwood area nightlife.
With the announcement of these new locations comes the topic of additional expansion. According to its website, it is looking for franchisees in various cities, mainly on the East Coast or the Midwest. If its "Shark Tank" appearance results in strategic funding, franchise expansion could ramp up.