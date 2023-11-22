What Makes Finnish Meat Pie Stand Out From The Rest?

Meat pies have been a culinary staple around the world since time immemorial. From the Egyptians through to early Europeans, people made dough and wrapped it around meat and other fillings as early as over 4,000 years ago. However, Finland's take on a meat pie features an unusual twist. This version is called lihapiirakka and is usually made with a yeasted dough — similar to that used to make donuts — which is deep-fried until it's golden brown then topped with anything from a hot dog to a fried egg.

Other meat pies such as empanadas, pot pies, or Cornish pasties are usually made with flaky short-crust dough and are usually baked and served sans toppings. Lihapiirakka is also known to be an iconic street food item and a sought-after, late-night snack for those on the streets of Helsinki. This is likely due to being a convenient food to take on trips, or to eat on the go because it's a meal you can fit in your hand.