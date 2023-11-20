Buttermilk Is The Key Ingredient For A Tangy, Creamy Mac And Cheese

It's easy to use buttermilk in place of some or all of the regular milk or cream in your macaroni and cheese. You can add your buttermilk one of two ways: either to make a bechamel sauce like you would with milk and roux, or mix all of your macaroni and cheese ingredients and use the same amount of buttermilk as milk called for in the recipe (or instructions, if you're using a box mix).

If you want to make macaroni and cheese with a creamy bechamel sauce, keep in mind that buttermilk has less fat than whole milk or heavy cream. For this method, consider subbing out half of the milk or cream for buttermilk to get the same benefits of the full-fat dairy as well as the tangy flavor of buttermilk. Make your roux as you typically do, but whisk in a mixture of milk and buttermilk, then add in your shredded cheese before combining everything with the pasta.

If you don't use a roux-based sauce in your homemade macaroni and cheese, all you need to do is substitute equal amounts of buttermilk for regular milk and fold all of your pasta, cheese, and liquid together in a bowl before baking, or in a saucepan for stovetop mac and cheese.