Switch Up Your Go-To Stuffed Peppers With A Tuna Melt Filling

When you think of a stuffed pepper recipe, you probably think of the Mexican-style dish with ground beef, hot peppers, beans, and rice, among other ingredients. Traditional stuffed bell peppers are often topped with a sprinkle of shredded cheese, and you might find some cheese in the filling, too. However, stuffed peppers are perhaps more versatile than you think; they provide a great low-carb alternative to a typical sandwich or melt. The bell pepper replaces the bread, and the interior can be filled however you want. For a low-carb, high-protein lunch, try replacing the traditional filling ingredients with items you'd use in a tuna melt.

Tuna melts are perhaps the ultimate comfort food. Creamy tuna salad meets gooey melted cheese, and the toasted bread (in this case, bell pepper) adds the perfect texture and crunch to every bite. Plus, in the stuffed pepper version, the whole dish is baked in the oven for an extended period, helping the flavors come together for maximum deliciousness.