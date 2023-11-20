The Ingredient Hack For Thicker Mashed Potatoes Without Sacrificing Flavor

There is no question that real mashed potatoes are far superior to the packaged instant kind. Unfortunately, they can easily be messed up if you are not paying attention. For example, mashing and mixing for too long can make them gummy. Overboiling the potatoes can give them a funky, starchy mouthfeel and make them too runny. Adding too much liquid can also result in a too-thin texture. Luckily, there is a simple hack to fix those thin, soupy potatoes. All it takes is a bit of the packaged instant potato flakes you planned to save for an easy weeknight dinner.

First, you will want to go slow when adding potato flakes to too-thin mashed potatoes. If you dump a bunch in, you could end up with the opposite problem: Potatoes that are as thick as wet cement! Instead of pouring the instant mashed potatoes straight from the package, scoop in just one spoonful at a time. Adding such a small amount, little by little, ensures you can achieve the right consistency without going overboard.