The Ingredient Hack To Effortlessly Thicken Most Soups

Nothing goes better with cool weather and sweaters than a thick, creamy soup. But also, there's nothing more disappointing than spending time trying to make a hearty soup only for it to turn out thin and watery. Luckily, there are plenty of easy ways to thicken a soup. However, suppose you don't want to spend time making a roux or adding a cornstarch slurry and worrying about lumps of raw powder throughout dinner. In that case, there's one easy solution you should try –- instant potatoes.

This hack works so well that French chef and cookbook author Jacques Pépin even recommended it. However, despite being super easy and useful, the instant potato trick doesn't work for all soups. It is best used in soups that are already cream or potato-based, like clam chowder, cheddar and broccoli, cream of mushroom, or a loaded potato soup. Since creamy potato soups are the perfect fall and winter meal, it's worth it to have a box of instant potatoes on hand just in case you need a quick thickener. Also, instant potatoes can be found at any grocery store and are a super cheap dinner saver.