The Best Method For Thinning Out Candy Melts

Candy melts are not chocolate, so they don't behave quite the same way when they're melted. Candy melts consist of vegetable oil, making them a little easier to work with than chocolate. Chocolate contains cocoa butter instead. Keep this in mind if you need to thin the candy because all you need is a little meltable fat.

If you need to add fat to thin out your candy melts, a good rule of thumb is around 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of vegetable shortening, coconut oil, or other neutral oil per 10 oz. of candy, and around 2 teaspoons of fat for every 12 oz. of candy. Never try to add milk, water, spirits, or anything with water because it will cause the fats in the candy to seize. Also, if you're using a double boiler, be careful to make sure that condensation from the steam in the pot doesn't get into the bowl of melting candy because that will also make the mixture thicken.

Candy melts come in a wide variety of colors but there are times when you might want to make your own custom shades. If you want to alter the color of your melts, don't use water- or gel-based food colorings because even a few drops can cause the candy mixture to seize and thicken. Instead, make your perfect palette using dried food colorings as they won't mess with the oil balance in the candy.