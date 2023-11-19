Moscatel Vinegar Is The Ingredient You Need To Upgrade Almost Any Dish

While you're probably familiar with different types of vinegar, such as red wine and balsamic, have you ever heard of moscatel vinegar? You're going to want to get to know this honey-hued liquid. It may not be easy to find, but it's worth the effort spent seeking it out. Moscatel vinegar, which comes from Spain, is a versatile ingredient with both savory and sweet applications. Let's be clear: This product bears no relation to the similar-sounding muscatel wine, which isn't exactly known for its quality. Moscatel vinegar is made from Moscatel de Alejandria grapes and used to make dessert wines.

What makes this vinegar stand apart from its peers? First, it's more delicate and lighter than most other kinds of vinegar; it won't overpower your salads and other dishes (even desserts). Flavor-wise, moscatel vinegar has sweet notes of honey and floral elements. This unique vinegar also has a fruity quality that may remind some of stone fruits, such as apricots and peaches.