For Deliciously Spicy Butter, All You Need Is A Few Jalapeños

Butter is a must-have cooking staple that Michelin-star and amateur chefs alike rely on for bringing a touch of luxury to their dishes. Although a simple stick of butter is a certified kitchen classic, jazzing up said butter is a surefire way to give your favorite recipes a vibrant yet understated dash of flavor. Enter jalapeños.

Infusing your butter with jalapeños gives an otherwise mild-mannered ingredient a distinct hit of heat and flavor, turning it into a spicy compound capable of adding fiery excitement to your favorite dishes — even if it's a simple slice of toast.

Whether you make it from scratch with good old-fashioned buttermilk (and a little bit of elbow grease) or keep it simple by purchasing it from the supermarket, adding jalapeños to butter is a simple process that only requires a little bit of pepper chopping before mixing it into your tub, stick, or jar of butter.