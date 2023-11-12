Why You Should Be Mindful When Adding Vodka To Meat Marinades

If you're looking to add a dose of flavor to your chicken or steak, then you may want to consider a marinade made with vodka. Clear liquors like vodka pair incredibly well with poultry and seafood, giving them additional complexity. However, you should use that bottle of vodka sparingly.

While it's a bit of a myth that vodka is a tenderizer (unless you're using the bottle like Martha Stewart to bash your meat), the alcohol can affect the overall quality of meat. Specifically, alcohol can lead to a duller piece of meat if used improperly. The liquor prevents other flavors from reaching the interior. Likewise, the texture may be less than ideal if you overuse the alcohol. That can cause the proteins in the meat to denature, making for a poorer overall piece of meat.

For that reason, you should probably avoid letting meat soak in the sauce, so to speak, for an extended amount of time before cooking. Instead, consider introducing vodka into your recipe in a more limited capacity. Your meat will benefit greatly as a result.