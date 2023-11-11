The Baking Tip For Making Sure You Don't End Up With A Dry Holiday Ham

The holidays are a perfect time to whip up a ham for your friends and family. However, many home chefs find that the meat can become excessively dry when in the oven. In this case, the way you position the ham may be to blame. Ham should always be placed so the fat side is pointing upward while the cut side is resting against the pan or baking sheet. This method is best for retaining the natural juices within the ham while also creating a nice crispy crust on the fatty portions of the meat.

To go one step further, consider placing a sheet of aluminum foil over the ham while it's baking. The heat of the oven and lengthy baking time will cause juices to evaporate, which may result in a dry, flavorless dish. By using aluminum foil, you can trap these juices to ensure the meat remains moist and delicious once it's finished.