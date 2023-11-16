Spice Up Traditional Caramel Sauce With A Kick Of Sriracha
Caramel sauce is one of the most classic options for a sweet topping in the book. From soft sundaes to decadent coffee drinks alike, a golden drizzle of caramel can elevate just about anything. Popular options like this stick around for a reason, but it never hurts to throw a little something new into the mix. The next time you're attempting to think up a unique twist on a popular dessert, consider spicing up traditional caramel sauce with a kick of sriracha — that is, of course, if you think you can handle the heat.
Sriracha and caramel sauce are already both classic toppings on their own, but combining the two makes for something unexpectedly delicious. Spicy and sweet mixtures like this are a match made in heaven, as these combinations can bring complex flavors to the forefront. For example, since sriracha is already slightly sweet on its own, its flavors mesh well with the soft, sugary taste of caramel, but it also lends that unexpected bite of vinegar and pepper.
A little bit of spice goes a long way, so make sure to taste this concoction as it's bubbling on the stove. Once it's done, good luck restraining yourself from pouring it onto everything.
How to use this fiery topping
While caramel is traditionally used to elevate desserts, adding sriracha into the mix makes it fair game for a whole new variety of snacks and drinks. For starters, you can amp up a traditional latte with this caramel sauce, much like mixing cayenne pepper with chocolate and espresso for a spicy mocha. You can even spread this topping on toast to mimic something like a hot pepper jelly.
Sriracha sauce can also double as a marinade for meat or fish (don't knock it 'til you try it!). Especially for all those lovers of bacon jam burgers, you might be impressed by this combination. For more unconventional options, consider spicing up movie night by drizzling a bowl of popcorn with this syrup. Cheese plates would also benefit from a jar of sriracha caramel sauce, which could bring depth to the mild flavors of the cheese and salted crackers.
Lastly, on the sweet side, classic desserts like brownies or banana bread can benefit from a frosting-like layer of sriracha caramel sauce. Clearly, not only is this sauce unique, but it's also extremely versatile. But for those still not set on this unlikely combination, sriracha isn't the only spicy condiment that caramel can get along with.
Other ways to elevate a caramel sauce with spice
Sometimes, it feels like everything new in the kitchen has already been invented, but undiscovered flavor combinations pop up every day. The lesson here: Don't be afraid to try something a little different.
For those intrigued by the idea of a spicy caramel sauce, you don't have to stop with sriracha. Feature another classic condiment in your caramel sauce by adding some Tabasco instead. Because of Tabasco's salty, garlicky flavor profile, this particular sauce might closely resemble the taste of a salted caramel topping. Gochujang, a Korean chile paste, is another spicy ingredient that can help elevate your caramel sauce. The complex umami flavors of this topping will make for an extra enticing condiment to drizzle onto ice cream or even cookies. For something totally new, one Reddit user tried infusing jars of caramel with saffron and ground chiles for their own take on a spicy caramel. Commenters were quick to share their interest in the recipe, with one user remarking on how good the sauce would taste with some pistachio ice cream.
The silky-smooth texture of caramel combined with the potent tang of a little something spicy is a match made in heaven. Give any of these sweet-heat combinations a try and see if you agree!