Spice Up Traditional Caramel Sauce With A Kick Of Sriracha

Caramel sauce is one of the most classic options for a sweet topping in the book. From soft sundaes to decadent coffee drinks alike, a golden drizzle of caramel can elevate just about anything. Popular options like this stick around for a reason, but it never hurts to throw a little something new into the mix. The next time you're attempting to think up a unique twist on a popular dessert, consider spicing up traditional caramel sauce with a kick of sriracha — that is, of course, if you think you can handle the heat.

Sriracha and caramel sauce are already both classic toppings on their own, but combining the two makes for something unexpectedly delicious. Spicy and sweet mixtures like this are a match made in heaven, as these combinations can bring complex flavors to the forefront. For example, since sriracha is already slightly sweet on its own, its flavors mesh well with the soft, sugary taste of caramel, but it also lends that unexpected bite of vinegar and pepper.

A little bit of spice goes a long way, so make sure to taste this concoction as it's bubbling on the stove. Once it's done, good luck restraining yourself from pouring it onto everything.