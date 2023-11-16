How To Thaw And Bring Frozen Homemade Meatballs Back To Life

Freezing homemade meatballs guarantees that you have a convenient and delicious dinner option throughout the week. However, frozen meatballs can lose some of their zing when defrosted — unless you use the proper thawing and reheating techniques to achieve the best results. In this case, transferring the frozen meat from the freezer to the refrigerator is usually the preferred method. The refrigerator allows the meat to defrost gradually without subjecting it to a major temperature change, which can affect the taste and texture of the dish. Refrigerator thawing also ensures food safety, as it prevents the growth of harmful bacteria.

The only downside to using the refrigerator to defrost meatballs is how long it takes. You'll need at least 12 hours for the meat to thaw, so it's best to place meatballs into the fridge the day before. In the event you forget to do so or are hit with a sudden hankering for meatballs in the middle of the day, there are other methods you can try.