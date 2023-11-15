Can You Really Fix Cracked Dishes With Milk?

There's nothing worse than accidentally dropping a plate or bowl, only to have it break into multiple pieces. Even if you're careful, your dishes can chip from standard wear and tear. So, what is one to do? Well, if you believe the persuasive power of the internet, kitchen hacks would have you reaching for a gallon of milk.

However, results may vary on whether milk can fix those cracked dishes. Southern Living swears by the method, displaying the repairing properties of milk in its list of clever milk hacks. The method is as simple as holding the cracked plates and bowls together with rubber bands and placing them in a pot of heated milk. If it works like it's supposed to, then the dish will be melded back together after the hack. However, people who have tried the hack have had little success, with some on Reddit calling the trick as little more than an internet myth. One person wrote on Reddit, "How do things like this even gain traction? Warm milk has fixing properties? Huh?"

A couple of testers put the hack to the test by breaking a ceramic plate in half. To their disappointment, the plate failed to bond back together after being set in milk.