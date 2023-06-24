The Best Way To Fix A Broken Vinaigrette Is Almost Too Simple

When it comes to vinaigrettes, the key is emulsifiers. While dealing with oils and other liquids, it's essential to remember that oil is hydrophobic. That's not to say the olive or vegetable oil in your kitchen is actually afraid of getting wet. Still, its molecular structure is quite different from many other liquids, in a way that means its molecules are repelled from instead of attracted to water.

Oil is naturally comprised of nonpolar molecules, while water is intrinsically polar. This means that water molecules have both a positive and negative charge, allowing them to bind well with each other. Conversely, because of oil's molecular structure, it carries the same charge throughout, causing it to stay separate from instead of linked to water. As a result, an emulsifier is needed to effectively bring them together.

Emulsifiers work because they encase themselves around liquids, like oils, in dressings but also possess both water- and fat-soluble properties. As a result, this wrapper around the beads of non-watery fluids acts as a barrier that doesn't allow the water and oil to be repelled by one another. Thus, the oil can be spread uniformly throughout the water.

Common ingredients, such as honey, mustard, and mayonnaise, are emulsifiers that work particularly well for vinaigrettes. However, it should be noted that — depending on which ingredients are used within a specific vinaigrette — there will be different ways to fix it, and some types of components, like certain mustards, should be avoided.