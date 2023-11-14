The Fancy Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup You Should Look Out For At Costco

There's something about cold weather that just demands hearty breakfasts and bold flavors. Discount shoppers might be glad to know that Costco appears to have them covered in both respects, thanks to a decadent, resurfaced bottle of maple syrup that club members can't stop talking about.

Crown Maple's Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup is thought to have a complex flavor profile with smoky, sweet, buttery, and vanilla notes, thanks to aging in bourbon barrels. It's gained something of a cult following, with devotees stocking up whenever they can find it. As a limited-edition product, once inventories sell out, there will likely be a long wait until it's available at Costco again.

If you can't find this richly flavored maple syrup at your local Costco, all hope's not lost: The manufacturer, New York State-based Crown Maple, also sells bottles on its website. However, it's worth noting that discount shoppers have spotted it at Costco for less than half the brand's store price, so you may want to keep an eye out for the sweet condiment on your next Costco run.