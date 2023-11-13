Pumpkin Spice Shrubs Are Here To Elevate Your Fall Beverages

Pumpkin spice works surprisingly well in this preparation, since it's not so far from the more classic spice profile of many shrubs that incorporate elements of the spice mixture like clove, cinnamon, allspice, and others. In addition, the apple cider vinegar at its core is inherently autumnal.

The beauty of this, or any shrub, is in its versatility. Being naturally non-alcoholic, it's a perfect way to make an impressive mocktail for the non-boozing imbibers in your crowd. Simply add to club soda on ice, garnish with a cinnamon stick, and enjoy a toast without worrying about a designated driver this holiday season.

If you happen to enjoy the harder stuff, a Pumpkin Spice Spritz, which melds a hefty pour of prosecco with pumpkin spice shrub and club soda, is an ideal application that adds some fall flair to what is often considered a summery drink. The sparkling wine is perfect for celebrations, but you can make this one non-alcoholic too by simply subbing for ginger beer.

For a slightly stiffer drink, combine the pumpkin spice shrub with bourbon along with that same ginger beer, or elevate a Standard Old Fashioned with maple syrup and a splash of the shrub — both superb fireside sippers for autumn evenings. Beyond drinks, you can even substitute your pumpkin spice shrub into a salad dressing or marinade where you'd otherwise incorporate vinegar for a seasonal kick.