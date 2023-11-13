The Connection Between Brooklyn's Cemetery Cider And The Inventor Of Morse Code

A single, gnarled Baldwin apple tree stands sentinel over the grave of Samuel Morse in Brooklyn's Green-Wood cemetery. Although he will always be best known as the inventor of the telegraph (and co-inventor of Morse code, the subsequent dot-and-dash communication system named in his honor), an ongoing (and refreshing) part of Morse's legacy is made anew each year from this very apple tree: A fermented drink called Malus Immortalis, otherwise known as cemetery cider.

Morse, who liked to paint as well as invent, died in 1872. It's likely that he (along with thousands of fellow Americans) enjoyed a glass or two of apple cider every so often — perhaps as a bit of boozy inspiration for his musings on harnessing electromagnetism as a means of communication. Throughout the history of the United States up to around the time of Morse's death in the late 19th century, "hard" apple cider (as opposed to non-fermented apple juice) was a widespread and popular beverage. The kind of sour apples that appear over Morse's grave each year were just the type used to make cider in the olden days, so that's what former winemaker Jeremy Hammond and his partner Joy Doumis decided to do when they discovered them around 2015.