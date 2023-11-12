Easily Test The Temperature Of Your Cooking Oil With A Utensil Hack

Frying food at home can be a little intimidating to those who aren't seasoned pros. At worst, it can be painful if you don't take the (very necessary) safety precautions; at best, it can be a metaphoric pain to get your oil temperature just right. Despite what you might think, you don't need fancy equipment to make deep-fried food at home. In fact, you don't even have to own a thermometer. Whether you're frying chicken or whipping up a batch of homemade donuts, you can be sure your frying oil is at the perfect temperature by simply sticking the end of a wooden spoon in your oil.

Wooden utensils have a high porosity, meaning they have little air pockets and are absorbent. They often retain water via washing and cooking, which means that when your fry oil is hot enough, you can stick the end of the spoon in the oil and tiny bubbles should appear around the spoon handle. Be mindful that if you don't wipe the oil off the spoon as soon as you remove it, the hot oil will be absorbed as it cools, filling the space where water and air once were trapped and potentially setting you up for a false negative for future spoon/oil tests.