Consider This A Sign To Make A Ricotta Cheesecake This Holiday Season

Whenever the festive season rolls around, most home chefs are allotting precious time to specially curate their holiday menus which almost always include one or two decadent confections. Next to flourless chocolate cake and homemade peppermint bark, who doesn't love a tall and creamy slice of classic baked cheesecake? While there's nothing quite like a cream cheese and graham cracker-based dessert, you may often wish your stomach had more room to accommodate the wide variety of confections often served around the holidays.

Whether you desire a lighter alternative to traditional cheesecake or simply want to make a new recipe that proves to be easily adapted to include seasonal ingredients, you may want to try your hand at making a homemade ricotta cheesecake. Unlike traditional cheesecake which has an interior composed of softened cream cheese, sugar, and eggs, ricotta cheesecake is made with eggs, sugar, flour, and whole milk ricotta cheese. There are many benefits to making the latter this holiday season including the less-than-heavy consistency and fresh flavor of ricotta cheese. The ingredients of ricotta cheesecake are mixed either by hand or in your food processor and the best part about this dish is that you can customize the crust and flavor to make a truly delicious and seasonal dessert. Before revealing different ways to add specific flavors to this creamy treat, what sets ricotta cheesecake apart from the classic original in terms of preparation?