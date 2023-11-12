Take Your Holiday Chocolate Cake To A New Level With Hot Cocoa Mix

A basic chocolate cake can be tasty, but let's face it, during the holiday season, it often takes a backseat to more festive desserts like pumpkin pie and gingerbread cookies. Fortunately, there's a simple way to make your chocolate cake stand out and capture the cozy flavors of a classic holiday drink. All you need to do is incorporate hot cocoa mix into your cake batter.

If you aren't an avid baker, or rely primarily on boxed cake mix to make chocolate cake, the idea of adding hot cocoa might not strike you as a game-changer. Hot cocoa mix however is not the same thing as cocoa powder. Cocoa powder has a more intense chocolate flavor because it consists only of powdered cocoa solids. Hot cocoa mix meanwhile is sweeter and not as chocolatey, because it contains a combination of cocoa powder, sugar, powdered milk, and any other flavoring agents a manufacturer might add like vanilla or peppermint. Because the two are different, they result in slightly different tasting chocolate cakes.