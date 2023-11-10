Bravas Potato Salad Is The Spicy, Crunchy Take On The Classic Dish

Patatas bravas, arguably one of the most famous tapas dishes ever created, is believed to date back to at least 1542 when tomatoes were brought from South America to Spain by the conquistadors. The iconic dish is a combination of crunchy fried potatoes with fluffy centers, topped with bright and spicy salsa bravas and, more often than not, a sincerely tangy and creamy garlic aioli. Although patatas bravas has been enjoyed for the past five centuries just the way it is, elements of this Spanish classic also shine in a traditional potato salad.

With a bravas potato salad, you can have the best of both dishes: The option of using potatoes that are boiled instead of fried, and a red sauce that's bursting with the summer taste of tomatoes. Bravas potato salad is lighter than traditional patatas bravas but spicier than a typical potato salad. It's not as creamy as a mayonnaise-dressed potato salad but retains a fatty tang from the garlic aioli.

There are many ways to adapt this salad, whether you're looking to turn up the crunch, celebrate the potatoes, or introduce a creamy element. A bravas potato salad tailored for your taste buds is just a potato away.