Bravas Potato Salad Is The Spicy, Crunchy Take On The Classic Dish
Patatas bravas, arguably one of the most famous tapas dishes ever created, is believed to date back to at least 1542 when tomatoes were brought from South America to Spain by the conquistadors. The iconic dish is a combination of crunchy fried potatoes with fluffy centers, topped with bright and spicy salsa bravas and, more often than not, a sincerely tangy and creamy garlic aioli. Although patatas bravas has been enjoyed for the past five centuries just the way it is, elements of this Spanish classic also shine in a traditional potato salad.
With a bravas potato salad, you can have the best of both dishes: The option of using potatoes that are boiled instead of fried, and a red sauce that's bursting with the summer taste of tomatoes. Bravas potato salad is lighter than traditional patatas bravas but spicier than a typical potato salad. It's not as creamy as a mayonnaise-dressed potato salad but retains a fatty tang from the garlic aioli.
There are many ways to adapt this salad, whether you're looking to turn up the crunch, celebrate the potatoes, or introduce a creamy element. A bravas potato salad tailored for your taste buds is just a potato away.
Capturing patatas bravas flavors
A bravas potato salad is not confined to either boiled or crispy potatoes. Whether boiled, fried, baked, or crisped in an air fryer for exceptional crunch, the cooking method is up to you. The key to truly capturing the essence of patatas bravas in a potato salad is attention to ingredients. Whether crunchy or soft, the most important element in a potato salad is the potato — so choose a potato variety that's best suited to your preferred cooking method.
Traditional patatas bravas recipes usually use Agria potatoes because when they are fried, their texture is ideal for the dish, although Yukon gold works as a worthy substitute. However, for potato salad, the ideal potato will hold its shape once boiled. These include new, red, or fingerling potatoes.
Bravas potato salad relies on the perfect bravas. A bravas sauce is bright, spicy, and bursting with flavor. This sauce can be created with canned tomatoes that are intensified with tangy sherry vinegar, sweetened with a bit of sugar, and spiced with a touch of warming paprika. Cayenne pepper or chili powder can also be added to turn up the fiery factor. There are many variations of the salsa bravas recipe, making it easy to pick one that matches your taste preferences.
Dress that salad, bravas style
You can make a classic garlic aioli to dress your bravas potato salad that can be served in a ramekin on the side or drizzled over the top. A creamy aioli pairs perfectly with a spicy bravas sauce, producing a playful juxtaposition of cooling and warming flavors. Serving the bravas on the side is also a consideration, especially if you use a spicier version.
If you used boiled potatoes for the foundations of this salad, you may want to introduce a garnish that can create a crunchy effect. You can generously sprinkle sliced almonds across the top, or incorporate other vegetables with a crunchy texture that are common in a classic potato salad, such as celery. Fried artichokes could bring a deep, earthy umami to the salad, while fresh sliced red onion would add a crispy, spicy bite.
As is the case in a classic patatas bravas recipe, the heart of bravas potato salad is the potatoes and the bravas sauce. Whether you opt for boiled or fried potatoes, or a spicier or milder dressing thoroughly mixed in or served on the side, when you give your potato salad a bravas-inspired touch, it's an opportunity to let your creativity shine and make it your own.