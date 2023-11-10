Pop Your Tuna Melt In The Air Fryer For A Crispy, Cheesy Bite
If you've never had a classic tuna melt, you're missing out on a comfort food classic. At its core, it's just a slice of toasted bread topped with tuna salad and a layer of melted cheese. While warm tuna may not appeal to everyone, the cheesy goodness of a tuna melt is certainly enough to give it a try. However, there are a few tricks to mastering this easy open-face sandwich. To begin with, don't warm that tuna melt on the stove or in the microwave. Instead, place it in your air fryer where all sides of it (especially that all-important top layer of cheese) will get nice and crispy.
Making the perfect tuna melt has everything to do with the tuna salad's flavor and the type of cheese, but don't sleep on the texture, either. A perfectly toasty crust and an extra crunch from the cheese are just as essential to the perfect tuna melt experience.
Take your tuna melt to the next level
In addition to creating a tantalizingly crispy tuna melt, the air fryer is also a super quick way to make this sandwich. Air fry the melt at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes(depending on the thickness of the bread), and that should do the trick. The underside of the bread will have a perfectly crispy texture, and the cheese will have a golden-brown crunch, as well. If you don't have an air fryer, an alternative is to toast the bread, top it with tuna and cheese, and place it under the broiler. This method takes a couple of extra steps, but you'll at least still wind up with crispy cheese.
All three elements (bread, tuna salad, and cheese) are key factors in creating the perfect recipe. Use a thick slice of bread, such as French bread, because the tuna won't make it too soggy. The type of cheese you use is up to you. You can stick with a classic, like cheddar or white American, or if you prefer a nutty, rich flavor from Gruyere or a spicy kick from Pepper Jack.
Amp up your tuna salad for the best tuna melt
Once you have the bread and cheese down, you can do so much with the tuna salad to build its flavor. It's just canned tuna mixed with mayonnaise, but don't be afraid to add a little Greek yogurt into the mix; the tang will balance out the fatty flavor of the mayo. Add texture with ingredients like celery or chopped red onions. For spice, crushed cherry peppers make a great addition. Seasonings are important, too. Salt and pepper are essential, and other herby flavors, such as parsley or oregano, will add a nice touch.
To prepare the tuna melt, load the bread with a heaping helping of tuna and cover it with a layer of cheese. If you air fry it, don't cover all of the tuna with cheese. Keeping the sides of the tuna salad exposed ensures the edges will also get nice and crispy in the air fryer. And that's just what you want.