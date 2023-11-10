Pop Your Tuna Melt In The Air Fryer For A Crispy, Cheesy Bite

If you've never had a classic tuna melt, you're missing out on a comfort food classic. At its core, it's just a slice of toasted bread topped with tuna salad and a layer of melted cheese. While warm tuna may not appeal to everyone, the cheesy goodness of a tuna melt is certainly enough to give it a try. However, there are a few tricks to mastering this easy open-face sandwich. To begin with, don't warm that tuna melt on the stove or in the microwave. Instead, place it in your air fryer where all sides of it (especially that all-important top layer of cheese) will get nice and crispy.

Making the perfect tuna melt has everything to do with the tuna salad's flavor and the type of cheese, but don't sleep on the texture, either. A perfectly toasty crust and an extra crunch from the cheese are just as essential to the perfect tuna melt experience.