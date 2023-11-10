Enhance The Flavor Of Your Egg Casserole With Everything Bagel Seasoning
With eggs being one of the most popular foods to enjoy as the first meal of the day, finding new and exciting ways to prepare this protein-rich staple is essential. Since there are 101 ways to cook an egg, next to frying or hard-boiling, adding a handful of eggs into a casserole is a great way to make a hearty, crowd-pleasing dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. A traditional breakfast egg casserole calls for a combination of raw eggs, your favorite veggies, and cooked sausage poured into a shallow dish and baked until cooked through.
Besides the added meat and veggies, if you're looking for a fun addition to your go-to egg casserole, you may want to change up your usual spices and add in some everything bagel seasoning. This unique blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, and more has been around since the late 1970s or early '80s as a favorite bagel seasoning. With this blend of ingredients being sold in spice jars at conventional supermarkets, you can now enhance a wide variety of dishes including your next egg-filled casserole. The best part about adding a touch of everything bagel seasoning to egg casseroles is that you can add a simple sprinkle to the most basic concoctions, or let the name of this seasoning guide you to adding specially seasoned bagel pieces to your next dish.
The many ways to add everything bagel seasoning to your next egg casserole
To give your next egg casserole some extra flavor, all you need to do is add a generous sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning to your raw egg mixture before pouring over your other casserole ingredients. It's as simple as that. If you want to take it one step further, besides adding in flavorful everything bagel seasoning, you can also add in some chopped bagel pieces.
To do so, you can follow a recipe for bagel and chorizo egg casserole (feel free to swap out the chorizo for any breakfast meat). You can also add in your favorite vegetables or make room for a bit of both. Before assembling your casserole, leave your bagel pieces out overnight or lightly toast them; Doing so gives them a dry interior making them more likely to soak up more of the egg mixture. The best part about utilizing everything bagel seasoning in this one-of-a-kind casserole is that you can use everything bagels or plain bagels. Feel free to use the recommended provolone cheese in the recipe, or substitute small dollops of cream cheese to the top of the mixture. Once your casserole has been assembled, simply add more of the tasty and complex spice mix to the top of the dish and bake. But, how much everything bagel seasoning does your next egg casserole need?
Not all everything bagel seasoning is the same
The best way to judge how much everything bagel seasoning to include in your next egg-based meal is to first determine how much salt has been added to the blend you have in your pantry. Most store-bought varieties, unless otherwise indicated, are made to replace your usual salt in any given recipe. If you want more control over the amount of salt you're adding to your egg casseroles, you can make your own everything bagel seasoning.
Creating a tailor-made blend of minced garlic and onion, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds is quite simple. One benefit of making your very own everything bagel seasoning is that you have the option to include or leave out the recommended salt. You also can diverge from the traditional recipe and add in other popular spices such as caraway seeds and or fennel seeds which aren't typically found in packaged everything bagel blends. Whether you use store-bought or homemade seasoning, the signature blend of garlic and onion is sure to give your next egg casserole a flavor boost.