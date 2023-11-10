Enhance The Flavor Of Your Egg Casserole With Everything Bagel Seasoning

With eggs being one of the most popular foods to enjoy as the first meal of the day, finding new and exciting ways to prepare this protein-rich staple is essential. Since there are 101 ways to cook an egg, next to frying or hard-boiling, adding a handful of eggs into a casserole is a great way to make a hearty, crowd-pleasing dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. A traditional breakfast egg casserole calls for a combination of raw eggs, your favorite veggies, and cooked sausage poured into a shallow dish and baked until cooked through.

Besides the added meat and veggies, if you're looking for a fun addition to your go-to egg casserole, you may want to change up your usual spices and add in some everything bagel seasoning. This unique blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, and more has been around since the late 1970s or early '80s as a favorite bagel seasoning. With this blend of ingredients being sold in spice jars at conventional supermarkets, you can now enhance a wide variety of dishes including your next egg-filled casserole. The best part about adding a touch of everything bagel seasoning to egg casseroles is that you can add a simple sprinkle to the most basic concoctions, or let the name of this seasoning guide you to adding specially seasoned bagel pieces to your next dish.