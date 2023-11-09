Can You Use Canned Squid The Same Way As Fresh?

If you're craving fried calamari, but your fresh seafood selection at the grocery store is limited, you may opt for canned squid instead. Yes, canned squid can be a suitable alternative when fresh is not readily available, but can you use it the same way? Yes... and no. The answer is complicated.

Usually, when you purchase whole fresh squid, you're responsible for cleaning it. Some fish markets do sell cleaned squids (for the slightly less adventurous), but you generally have full control of how you season it.

By comparison, canned squid comes pre-cooked and often comes pre-seasoned, which can be a bit of a bummer for those wanting to control their sodium intake. Canned squid is meant to be eaten straight from the can as a snack. However, you can use canned squid as a replacement in many recipes. For example, you can sauté them for stir-fry. Nevertheless, the quality of canned squid may be different from fresh squid, which could impact the results.