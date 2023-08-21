How To Properly Clean Squid Every Time

With your newly cleaned squid, you can make any number of delicious seafood recipes. Calamari is always a good standard choice; one reason calamari is so popular is partly due to squid's extremely mild flavor. Fresh squid has a subtle sweetness but tastes very neutral overall. While you can certainly enjoy squid's natural flavor — as some do in sushi or other simple dishes — squid can also be an excellent vessel for more robust flavors, which is why it's often seen used in pasta dishes with strongly flavored sauces or in rich seafood soups and stews. It also goes well with a bit of spice.

Squid ink, harvested from the squid's ink sac, is a popular ingredient in certain recipes, especially pasta. The ink has an earthy, briny flavor that pairs well with the seafood it's harvested from. It's often used to flavor pasta sauces (and to add color to the pasta itself) but can also be used in dishes like risotto and soup.

You can also use squid alongside shellfish in dishes like cioppino or Fruitti di Mare, which contain a medley of undersea delicacies. These recipes typically call for the squid pieces to be added toward the end of the cooking time to ensure they turn out tender and delicious.