Easily Crack Eggs By Just Dropping Them Right In The Pan

If you're interested in learning other ways to easily crack your eggs, there's a few more methods available. One of the easiest ways is by taking the egg with your hand and tapping it on a flat surface. If you use just enough force (gently, but with confidence), you'll get a perfect egg crack that will allow you to cook it with no shell bits in your yolk. Another way you can do it with your hands is by adding a spoon into the mix. Hold the egg by the side with one hand and take your spoon in the other hand. Hold the spoon sideways so that its edge, not its flat part, will make contact. Use a nice, gentle, and confident tap against the egg and watch the yolk pour out into the pan with no shell bits.

If you're looking for a challenge, another easy method you can use that requires a little bit more practice is by tapping two eggs together. You may be scared that both eggs will break, but the laws of physics will ensure that only one egg breaks. Grab two eggs with both hands, then tap them together around their midpoints. One egg cracks and the other remains whole. Hopefully, these tricks will speed up your time in the kitchen, keep you from making a mess, and help you overcome any fears when it comes to cracking eggs.