Why Would You Sous Vide Pastry Cream And How Can You Do It?

Any pastry chef or home baker will tell you that pastry cream, or crème pâtissière, is kind of annoying to make. Any of the pastry episodes of "The Great British Baking Show" will tell you that. It takes a while for it to thicken, especially if you forgo any thickeners like cornstarch. If you don't perfectly temper the eggs, there's a high chance of scrambling them. If you have a sous vide, you can avoid all of the fuss and time standing over the stove stirring ... and stirring some more.

Sous vide cooking is a big science project in your kitchen. Food — be it protein, vegetables, or even fruit — cooks in vacuum-sealed bags in what is essentially a hot tub. The water circulates at a consistent temperature, gently cooking the food. If you put a chicken breast in the sous vide and set it to 155 degrees Fahrenheit, your chicken breast will remain at 155 degrees. This is why the sous vide is such an attractive option for making pastry cream.

Besides being largely hands-off, using sous vide to make pastry cream will give you greater consistency in the results. You don't have to worry about tempering eggs or accidentally scrambling them as they don't overcook in the sous vide. There's minimal input from you, leaving you sure of the results with more time to focus on other dessert elements.