Pastéis de nata have a history as rich as their custard filling, dating back over three centuries to the historic Jerónimos Monastery in the Belém district of Lisbon. The monks of Jerónimos would use egg whites to starch their laundry, giving them a surplus of egg yolks, purportedly leading to the invention of these custard tarts. Eventually, the monks began successfully selling the pastries to earn money for the monastery, that is, until their entire world collapsed.

The country's religious orders dissolved at the end of the Portuguese Civil War in 1834, and monasteries closed. Jerónimos monks were expelled, but this episode would prove just the beginning of the Pastel de nata story. A Brazilian businessman named Domingo Rafael Alves bought the recipe from one of the monastery's former bakers. In 1837, he opened Antiga Confeitaria de Belém (Old Confectionery of Belém) and began selling pastéis de nata to the masses.

Antiga Confeitaria de Belém is still in business today, and it has become so popular that many people simply refer to it as "pastéis de Belém," the same name the bakery has given to its unique version of Portuguese egg tarts. It's just a few minutes' walk from the Jerónimos Monastery, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and tourist attraction. They make, on average, 20,000 pastéis every day, and the line is always down the block.