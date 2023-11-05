Give Your Fall Party Some DIY Flair With A Caramel Apple Bar

The most important part of a caramel apple bar is food safety and a proper set-up: Some people may already know that traditional caramel apples are potentially ripe for listeria growth (as published in mBio), so take every precaution for proper food handling and ensure you and your guests are safe while enjoying your caramel apple bar. Make sure to thoroughly wash the apples before slicing, and don't slice them too soon: Ideally, slice them up no earlier than a couple of hours before serving, and refrigerate the slices in an airtight container until they go to the bar. To avoid your sliced apples browning, you can spritz them with a little lemon juice. Alternatively, consider soaking the slices in salt water for five to 10 minutes to preserve and help stave off bacteria.

Dipping sauces will need to be kept warm — not only for ease of dipping but also to regulate a safe temperature, discouraging harmful bacteria. If possible, keep the sauces in small mason jars steeped in a warm crockpot water bath. Simply fill the crockpot halfway with water and keep it on high to ensure the dipping sauces stay warm, easy to dip, and safe for all. If you don't have a crockpot, a large stockpot on a hot plate will accomplish the same goal.